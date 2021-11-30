Samsung is working on multiple devices simultaneously, out of which Galaxy A23 is highlighted one these days and we are getting minor details regarding it. Samsung is one brand whose specifications of devices always leak and it was searching for the person internally who is behind all this. It seems that the company is not able to catch him since the camera details of the Samsung Galaxy A23 have surfaced online.

The report from Galaxy Club revealed that the handset will come with 50-megapixel primary camera at the back. It also revealed another detail that this device will come in both 4G and 5G variants.

Camera Details of Samsung Galaxy A23 Leaked

According to previous rumors, the device packs a 5000 mAh battery. Also, the smartphone will launch in the second quarter of 2022. As the name suggests, Galaxy A22 is the predecessor of A23 which is further confirmed, since it had a 48-megapixel camera at the back. Galaxy A22 was launched in June and it fell in a mid-range category with 6GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage.

This handset runs on Android 11 with One UI 3.1 core and is powered by an Octa-core processor. The smartphone has a 6.4″ screen HD Super AMOLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio. It had a 13 MP camera sensor at the front and offered 15-watt fast charging with a 5000 mAh battery.

From these features, we can easily Analyze the features of Galaxy A23 will revolve around these with just minor changes. So, definitely, it will also be a mid-range device housing a good camera and battery.

