TECNO is once again able to consolidate its position in the best smartphone list of the year 2020. TECNO’s research and development team burnt the midnight oil to bring up-to mark technology and quality products, keeping competitor analysis in mind. At present TECNO is creating a stir in the smartphone market with the launch of its first flagship phone, Camon 15 and Camon 15 Pro. This top tier phone equipped with the finest camera, larger display, yet easy to handle, enough processor and long-lasting battery is surely the best phone one could ever ask for, without burning a hole in your pocket.

Camon 15 and Camon 15 Pro – Best phone in the market right now

Recently launched Camon 15 and Camon 15 pro is hitting the top spot in the bestselling smartphone list and receiving an overwhelming response and great reviews by the consumers

and tech gurus.

Camon 15 Pro is a flagship smartphone that comes at an amazingly reasonable price of PKR 29,000/- only. Camon15 comes in two sleek colors, Ice Jadeite, Opal White, gives it a more impressive outlook. Its 32MP clear lens, armed with facial algorithm offers built-in light beauty effects and advanced version of HDR capture clearer and bright selfie portrait. While 48 MP Quad rear camera allows a perfect shot in a wide range of lighting mode. The super night mode captures perfect and lucid snapshot even in low-intensity light.

Moreover, some of the core strength features of Camon 15 pro are 4000 mAh powerful battery, fast processor, spacious memory with 128GB ROM + 6GB RAM, and upgraded security technology software.

On the other hand, Camon 15 comes in beyond the belief reasonable price of PKR 22, 499-/ only and available in eye-catchy colors of Shoal Gold, Charming Purple, and Dark Jades. The only big difference between the simultaneously launched set is the pop-up camera. Camon 15 has a bigger battery of 5000 mAh, 48-megapixel Quad rear camera, and 16 MP front camera with dual flash. Its super-advanced camera with features; AI Beauty, Macro Mode, Google Lens, Super Night Mode, Panorama, Super Wide Mode can make every moment special with the personalized shots.

We must say that both Camon 15 and Camon 15 pro giving exceptional performance and rich features all packed in an affordable price makes it a highly recommendable phone. There is a reason to celebrate for budget-conscious customers as well, as their wish of the finest camera is fulfilled by Camon series. These handsets not only catering professional photography needs but also the pocket-friendly price is giving tough competition to insanely high priced competitor phones available in the market.

In the end, we must say that both phones are worth buying and the ground is all set for TECNO to further its dominance in the competitive smartphone market.