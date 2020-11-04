CAMON 16 LAUNCHES IN PAKISTAN UNVEILING THE RELEASE OF DOCUMENTARY FEATURING MEHSWISH HAYAT





TECNO has finally launched the most awaited pioneer photography smartphone CAMON 16 on November 3, 2020, through an online event on various social media platforms, watched by thousands of people.

CAMON 16 is equipped with TAIVOS technology, the world’s exclusive trademark certification, that is TECNO AI Vision Optimization Solution, which pushes the TECNO CAMON 16 camera phone to a new level. The core photography functions of TAIVOS technology are AI wide-angle selfie dual camera, the beautiful Night Portrait Mode, AI Dark Skin Beauty Portrait Mode, Professional Shooting Anti-Shake Mode, 960 Fps Slow-Motion Mode, and 4k Shooting.

CAMON 16 consists of a 48 Mp Rear Quad Camera with 7 Flashlights having a Rear Wide-Angle Of 119-Degree Shooting. The phone is embedded with a G90T Processor that supports heavy gaming without the phone being stuck, a 4500 mAh battery with 33 W Flash Charge, and 8+128 GB spacious memory. CAMON 16 has a 6.9″ FHD Dual Dot-In Display giving a 1080*2460 Screen Resolution and is embedded with a Side Fingerprint.

The event was broadcast online on the Tecno Mobile official Facebook page along with other social media platforms unveiling the features of CAMON 16 to the audience.

The show is not yet over, TECNO is coming up with the release of a first-ever documentary starring Mehwish Hayat exposing the main features of TAIVOS technology. A fashion/lifestyle vlogger will capture real life with Mehwish Hayat from CAMON 16 and this documentary will be divided into 6 episodes.

TECNO’S innovative campaigns have always created curiosity amongst the fans. Everyone is anxiously waiting for this documentary, which will make TECNO the first smartphone brand in Pakistan to make a documentary with a Phone and the brand will surely touch the sky with the innovative ideas.