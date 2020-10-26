Camon 16 TAIVOS Tech Features Buzzing all over Social Media





The globally acclaimed smartphone brand TECNO’s pioneer phone Camon 16 has become the talk of the town as the trailers have been released and buzzing all over social media. TECNO has released a few videos showing TAIVOS technology features in such a way that it seems more likely to be a sci-fi movie.

The TAIVOS technology used in this photography phone has taken this smartphone to another level. TAIVOS imaging laboratory videos show that it is committed to innovative imaging technology to bring pioneering camera experience to TECNO users. TAIVOS technology videos created another hype among the audience and fans are now anxiously waiting for the release of Camon 16 to experience this technology.

The TAIVOS intelligent photography system is the industry-leading camera solution. The lab videos have shown the remarkable features of TAIVOS technology embedded in Camon 16. TECNO Camon 16 is not only the king of ultra-clear photography, but it supports multiple smart photography functions. The core photography functions of TAIVOS technology are AI wide-angle selfie dual camera which can capture selfies of more than two people.

TAIVOS platform has powerful image processing capabilities and supports RAW domain image quality processing. The professional anti-shaky mode keeps the video recording more stable, allowing 960fps slow-motion video mode, and 4K shooting. Compared with competitors’ mobile phones, the AI dark skin tone beauty portrait mode of CAMON 16 is more in line with local preferences and keeps the dark skin tone color naturally beautiful.

Moreover, the beautiful night portrait mode gives a professional and colorful impact to the image. In a dark environment, the night portrait selfie effect is bright and clear.

TECNO has always come up with innovative features in its smartphone. The TAIVOS intelligent photography system is the industry-leading camera solution. The trailers released, revealing the amazing and upgraded features of Camon 16 have created a buzz on social media platforms and the audience is eagerly waiting for the launch of Camon 16 so that they can buy it right away.