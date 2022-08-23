Camon 19 Neo – The best choice for Fashion Enthusiasts all over Pakistan

In this advanced time, technology has evolved to be multi-functional to make our lives easier. Smartphones have various purposes now other than just communication. One good smartphone is all you need to capture aesthetic photos, make great videos, play games and watch movies, and more!

Advertisement

How boring would it be if the smartphone doesn’t match your style? That’s why TECNO has launched the latest Camon 19 Neo with superb industry-leading technology and a chic design to elevate your fashion game.

Camon 19 Neo is a gorgeous phone which has been praised by fashion enthusiasts in Pakistan. It comes with a glossy back which surprisingly doesn’t catch smudges easily. The design is so stylish and delicate that the phone feels like a luxury in your hand. Camon 19 Neo has a Geometric Cutting Design with intersecting lines at the back, which reflect light differently along every intersection which give it a prismatic look. TECNO has put much thought into the designing this phone to keep up with the style trends of 2022.

The actor/model Hira Asim complemented the chic design of Camon 19 Neo. She took to Instagram to praise the design saying that the phone is perfect for making your style statement. Various other Instagram personalities share the same sentiment towards the extraordinary design.

Hamza Bokhari, who is the creative head of JEEM, was truly impressed by the versatility of this phone. Not only does it have a stylish design, Camon 19 Neo has extraordinary Night photography features as well. So it is a complete package for all your needs whether you prioritize fashion or high-end features.

Similarly, other famous Instagrammers, Amra Zahid and Momal Ahmed share similar sentiments towards the geometric cutting design. Both of them are equally impressed by the glistening back which makes Camon 19 Neo the best choice for young fashionistas.

Moreover, Camon 19 Neo is designed to be handy to ensure the maximum comfort level of the users. The brand never compromises on its users’ comfort and provides the best tech features and superb designs too. How awesome is that!

So, with this fashionable device, you can make your own style statement while being up-to-date with the recent trends. Go ahead and grab this amazing phone and get a chance to stand out from the crowd.

Check Also: TECNO Camon 19 Neo with 32MP Softlight Selfie Camera Now Available nationwide