In this difficult time, as all the school and colleges have been shutdown, to help all the students and teachers CamScanner is going to provide free access of its premium subscription to the teachers and students till June 30. All the students and teachers can avail all the premium services of the app like HD scan file without watermark

All the students will be able to edit each page of imported PDFs and make annotations with the help of function of digitizing lecture notes.

CamScanner Free Premium Subscription for Students, Teachers during Quarantine

Miller, Marketing Director, said In a statement:

“With this offer, we would like to help our education users who are working to ensure both safety and learning continuity in their communities by facilitating tools for distance learning”.

To support #distancelearning during #Quarantine, CamScanner is now offering free VIP for Educators & Students all over the world to distribute and collect homework. Tell the community and stop them from paying extra if they can get the VIP for Free. pic.twitter.com/mFkzeIBHKX — CamScanner (@CamScanner) March 23, 2020

The premium subscription will facilitate all the users with the its features such as Book Scan, OCR (Optical Character Recognition) translation into 60 plus languages, Taking a photo of a paper form and convert the photo to Excel version, file arrangement, electronic signature, Excel Recognition and more.

