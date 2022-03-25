Can an Apple Watch be Synced with an Android Phone: Know Here

Apple Smart Watches are among the best smart watches available in the market. Other than its high price the other drawback of owning an Apple Watch is that it can only pair-up with an Apple iPhone. So if you got an Apple Watch but you own an android phone, be warned you cannot enjoy the Apple Watch full specs and features.

For the normal running of the Apple Smart Watch, the Watch app needs to be installed on the iPhone. The iOS Watch app cannot be installed on the Android phone. Well now we have a problem! Either change the Android phone to an iPhone? Or use the trick of using two devices simultaneously with the Watch but it is extremely limited as it can only be used with an Apple Watch LTE variant and still will need an iPhone. Follow the following steps:

First the pairing of the Apple wearable with iPhone is to be done.

Activate the “Airplane Mode” on the iPhone and check if the Apple Wearable is still connected to the network. If yes, switch-off the watch.

Now the IM can be transferred from the iPhone to the Android phone and switch-on the Apple wearable.

The Apple wearable and the Android phone will be connected and will be able to give limited voice controls and receive calls on both the devices.

In this type of syncing or pairing both the devices are connected via the same details, cause of which Apple-exclusive features from health data syncing to Apple’s suite of apps cannot be availed. With this type of pairing the Apple wearable will be draining its battery in little to no time, due to constantly using LTE on the Watch.

So now the issue is whether we want to track the health via the Apple wearable or by the Android phone. Either we invest and purchase an iPhone or if we do not want or cannot afford to change our phone then we have got a vast variety of Smart-watches.

