Can Apple’s iPhone 17 Series Outshine Samsung’s Upcoming Galaxy S26 Lineup?

Apple has just unveiled its iPhone 17 lineup, while Samsung’s Galaxy S26 series is expected in early 2026. With both tech giants aiming to set new benchmarks in performance and design, the question is whether Apple’s latest models can outshine Samsung’s upcoming flagships.

The Galaxy S26 Ultra is tipped to retain the 200MP ISOCELL HP2 sensor but with a wider f/1.4 aperture, potentially capturing up to 47% more light than the S25 Ultra. This could significantly enhance low-light performance, where Apple’s iPhones traditionally lean on computational photography.

Samsung is also expected to introduce an upgraded 50MP main sensor (possibly ISOCELL GN series) with improved noise control and detail. Dedicated 3× optical zoom remains a core feature, while iPhone 17 base models may continue relying on cropping for telephoto, a potential edge for Samsung in zoom flexibility.

Apple’s iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max, however, bring improved ultrawide cameras with better low-light performance and enhanced image processing. While their 48MP main sensors are smaller, Apple’s software optimisation remains a strong equaliser.

Apple’s iPhone 17 Air debuts at just 5.6 mm, making it the thinnest iPhone ever. Meanwhile, the Galaxy S25 Edge measured 5.8 mm, and leaks suggest the upcoming S26 Edge will slim down to around 5.5 mm at its thinnest point — marginally thinner than the Air.

However, Samsung’s design trade-off is a camera bump peaking at about 10.8 mm, compared to Apple’s tighter integration. Interestingly, rumours also indicate that Samsung may increase the Edge’s battery to around 4,200 mAh, despite its slimmer frame.

Device Thickness (thinnest point) Notes iPhone 17 Air 5.6 mm Slimmest iPhone yet; structural durability will be key. Galaxy S25 Edge 5.8 mm Already ultra-slim; moderate 3,900 mAh battery. Galaxy S26 Edge ~5.5 mm Rumoured to beat Air in slimness, but with larger camera bump and ~4,200 mAh battery.

Both lineups will push silicon boundaries. The iPhone 17 Pro models are powered by Apple’s A19 Pro chip built on 2nm architecture, boasting efficiency and AI-driven enhancements. Samsung’s S26 Pro and Ultra are expected to feature the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 in most regions, with some models powered by Exynos 2600. Both chips promise faster AI computation and better graphics handling.

Verdict

Samsung appears ready to challenge Apple with bolder hardware, higher megapixel counts, wider apertures, and possibly the slimmest flagship phone yet in the S26 Edge. Apple, however, continues to excel in consistency, software optimisation, and ecosystem integration.

If camera performance and hardware innovation matter most, Samsung may have the edge. If balanced performance, durability, and ecosystem services remain your priority, Apple’s iPhone 17 series still holds strong. The battle between the two lineups will come down to execution and whether Samsung’s hardware push can outdo Apple’s finely tuned ecosystem.

