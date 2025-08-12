Can Foldable Phones Above PKR 300,000 Find Success in Pakistan? Expert Insights

The global smartphone industry has entered a new phase with foldable devices now available from multiple brands. Once considered experimental, these handsets have gained a place in premium lineups worldwide. In Pakistan, this segment includes high-end models from Samsung, Tecno, Xiaomi, and vivo. However, the question remains whether foldable phones priced above PKR 300,000 can find a sizeable audience in the local market.

The Current Foldable Lineup in Pakistan

At present, several foldable smartphones are officially available in Pakistan. Samsung, the pioneer in the segment, has maintained a strong presence through its Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip series. The latest Galaxy Z Fold 6 offers top-tier specifications and a price well above PKR 500,000. The Galaxy Z Flip 6 provides a more compact foldable experience and is priced in the mid-premium bracket.

Xiaomi’s Mix Flip is a recent entrant in the Pakistani market, combining flagship-level hardware with a stylish foldable form factor. Tecno’s Phantom V Fold and Phantom V Flip deliver a relatively more affordable foldable experience, with both models priced below PKR 500,000, making them the most budget-friendly options in this category. vivo is expected to soon introduce its X Fold 5 in Pakistan at an estimated price of around PKR 600,000. While it brings flagship-level hardware, its high price puts it in direct competition with Samsung’s top foldables and Apple’s iPhone Pro Max series, a battle that will be difficult for vivo to win in Pakistan’s brand-conscious premium segment.

Foldable Phones in Pakistan – Price and Specification Overview

Model Price (PKR) Display Size RAM Battery Rear Camera Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 604,999 7.6 inches 12 GB 4400 mAh 12 MP Tecno Phantom V Flip 199,999 6.9 inches (cover 1.32 inches) 8 GB 4000 mAh 64 MP Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 384,999 6.7 inches 12 GB 4000 mAh 50 MP Xiaomi Mix Flip 399,999 6.86 inches 12 GB 4780 mAh 50 MP Tecno Phantom V Fold 349,999 7.85 inches (sub 6.43 inches) 12 GB 5000 mAh 50 MP vivo X Fold 5 (expected) Around 600k 8.03 inches 16 GB 6000 mAh 50 MP

Prices are approximate and may change depending on market conditions and availability.

Market Conditions and Economic Context

Pakistan’s smartphone market has been affected by rising import costs, high taxes, currency fluctuations, and an overall economic slowdown. Premium devices already face a limited audience, and foldables above PKR 300,000 fall into a niche within that small segment. The high cost makes these devices inaccessible to most consumers, as mid-range smartphones remain far more popular for their balance between performance and price.

Even among high-income buyers, there is a strong preference for iPhones. In Pakistan, owning an iPhone is often associated with prestige and brand recognition. For many with a budget exceeding half a million rupees, the latest iPhone remains the default choice, making it harder for Android foldables to achieve strong sales.

The Appeal of Foldables

Foldable phones provide a unique user experience by combining the portability of a smartphone with the larger screen size of a small tablet. This makes multitasking easier and media consumption more immersive. Manufacturers also use foldables to showcase their latest advancements in flexible OLED displays, hinge durability and camera systems.

Globally, the foldable category is expanding as production processes improve and prices gradually decline. Countries such as China and South Korea have seen higher adoption, partly because consumers there are more open to trying new technology and have higher average incomes.

Challenges in the Pakistani Market

The Pakistani market poses several challenges for premium foldables. Affordability remains the most significant barrier. With inflation reducing purchasing power, spending over PKR 300,000 on a phone is unrealistic for the majority of people. Resale value is another concern. The iPhones hold their value well in Pakistan, which reassures buyers about their investment. Foldable Android devices do not yet offer similar resale stability.

After-sales service is also a limitation. Foldable devices are complex to repair, especially the hinge mechanism and flexible screen, which require specialised service that is not widely available in Pakistan. This increases the perceived risk for potential buyers.

For vivo, the situation is especially challenging. Launching the X Fold 5 at around PKR 600,000 puts it directly against Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 6 as well as Apple’s latest iPhone Pro Max models, which dominate Pakistan’s ultra-premium market. Without a strong brand pull in the high-end space, vivo may find its potential buyer base to be extremely limited.

Comparing Global and Local Trends

Globally, Samsung leads in foldable sales, followed by Huawei, Oppo, and vivo. In these markets, instalment plans and carrier subsidies make it easier for consumers to purchase expensive devices. In Pakistan, most smartphone purchases are made upfront, limiting access to ultra-premium models.

Furthermore, foldables in global markets benefit from faster release cycles and promotional incentives. Pakistani buyers often face delayed product launches and higher prices due to taxes and import duties. This increases the gap between the global excitement surrounding foldables and the slower adoption locally.

The Road Ahead for Foldables in Pakistan

For foldables to gain traction in Pakistan, brands may need to adjust their pricing strategies or offer trade-in and instalment plans. Educating consumers about the benefits of foldables could help, but price remains the main hurdle. If flagship foldables could be offered closer to PKR 350,000, the potential market would grow considerably.

Until that happens, the foldable market in Pakistan will likely remain small, with sales concentrated among technology enthusiasts and early adopters. While the launch of devices like the vivo X Fold 5 will add more choice, its high pricing in a brand-sensitive market dominated by Samsung and Apple will make widespread adoption unlikely.

Pakistan is not currently a strong target market for foldable smartphones priced above PKR 300,000. While the technology is advanced and the designs are appealing, market realities, economic challenges, and consumer behaviour create significant obstacles. With limited affordability, a dominant preference for iPhones, and concerns about repairability, foldables will remain a luxury for a small group of buyers. In the high-end segment, Samsung’s foldables and Apple’s iPhones continue to hold the strongest appeal, leaving little room for newcomers like vivo to compete at the same price point.

