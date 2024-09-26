Can Our Mobile Phones Blast as Well? Senate Committee Investigates

The recent terrorist attacks in Lebanon involving pagers and walkie-talkies have shocked the world. The devices were detonated through advanced technology and killed dozens of people. The incident has also cautioned Pakistani lawmakers, with the Senate Standing Committee for Science and Technology demanding an urgent briefing from the federal government about mobile phone testing protocols. This situation has raised significant alarms about the safety of unregulated mobile phone imports in Pakistan.

During the Senate session, Committee Chairman Kamil Ali Agha and other senators expressed their fears about the possibility of similar dangers to Pakistan because of the rising unregulated mobile phone imports in the country. Moreover, the chairman said, “These are not mobile phones but bombs that we keep close to our chests.” He also urged the Ministry of Science and Technology to ensure the safety of devices available to consumers.

In light of these events, Pakistan must reassess its regulations concerning mobile phone imports and improve the testing protocols to ensure public safety. The concerns raised by lawmakers hold weight, therefore stringent controls are required to prevent similar threats.

Tech experts believe that implementing comprehensive regulations can protect consumers and safeguard national security. Furthermore, collaboration between government agencies, technology experts, and security forces is important to develop robust measures that mitigate potential risks. As the world becomes increasingly interconnected, proactive steps must be taken to address emerging technological threats.

