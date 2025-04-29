Can the Dimensity 9400e Beat Snapdragon at a Lower Cost?

While most eyes were on the Dimensity 9400+, a high-powered chip powering top-tier phones, MediaTek has been working behind the scenes on a clever counterstrike to Qualcomm’s rising Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 series. The 9400e — a so-called “lower-bin” version of the original 9400, but don’t let the label fool you.

This isn’t a cut-down chip meant for the budget crowd. It’s a high-end processor with flagship DNA, built for brands like OnePlus and vivo to deliver near-premium performance at mid-premium prices.

What Is the Dimensity 9400e, Really?

In MediaTek’s growing 9400 family, you now have:

Dimensity 9400+: the high-performance “binned” variant for ultra-flagships.

Dimensity 9400: the standard top-tier SoC launched last year.

Dimensity 9400e: a slightly trimmed version, but still high-end, aimed at performance-hungry consumers who don’t want to pay ultra-flagship prices.

This three-tier strategy is similar to what Qualcomm did with the 8 Gen 3 and 8s Gen 4, but with a twist. While Qualcomm’s 8s series slightly undercuts its own flagship to cater to more affordable devices, MediaTek’s 9400e seems to offer better value in performance-per-dollar.

The OnePlus Ace 5 series is where the 9400e will likely make its debut. Rumors suggest OnePlus is planning to place it in a third variant — possibly a OnePlus Ace 5 “Ultra” or “Lite” model.

The idea? Bring near-flagship performance to more users, especially in markets like Pakistan, South Asia, and China, where price sensitivity meets high expectations.

MediaTek Dimensity 9400e Vs Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 vS Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 (aka Gen 4 Lite)

Feature MediaTek Dimensity 9400e (Rumored) Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 / Gen 4 Lite Fabrication Process 3nm (TSMC N3 or N3E, likely) 4nm (TSMC) 4nm (Samsung) CPU Architecture 1x Cortex-X925 3x Cortex-X4 + 4x Cortex-A720 1x Cortex-X4 + 5x A720 + 2x A520 1x Cortex-X4 + 4x A720 + 3x A520 Performance Level Higher than 8 Gen 3 (expected) Flagship-level Upper mid-flagship GPU Mali/Immortalis series (likely) Adreno 750 Adreno 735 AI Capabilities High (on par with Dimensity 9400) Good Moderate Ray Tracing Support Likely enhanced (flagship tier) Yes Basic support Target Devices Mid-premium phones (e.g., OnePlus Ace 5 variant, vivo X200 FE) Flagship phones (Xiaomi 14, S24) Affordable premium (Redmi, iQOO mid-tier) Price-to-Performance Ratio High Moderate High Market Strategy Undercut Qualcomm’s pricing with strong performance Core flagship chip Budget flagship segment

With brands like vivo (X200 FE) and OnePlus likely to adopt the Dimensity 9400e, MediaTek’s mid-premium flagship strategy is gaining traction. And if the chip delivers the expected performance gains, beating Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and even outpacing Qualcomm’s “lite flagship” 8s series, it could mark a turning point in how flagship performance is defined.