Can the Govt of Pakistan Block VPNs? 5 Ways to Bypass it!

The government of Pakistan recently conducted a trial to block more than 20 Virtual Private Networks (VPNs), across the country for six hours, according to Geo News. During the trial, both premium and locally accessed VPNs reportedly experienced disruptions. A government official involved in the trial explained that VPNs were blocked to evaluate the capabilities of the firewall system. However, he acknowledged that the current infrastructure found it difficult to handle the load, indicating technical challenges in sustaining such extensive controls.

The VPN restrictions were later lifted following backlash from businesses that rely heavily on VPNs. A telecom industry executive stated that VPN access is essential for many businesses, especially IT companies, software houses, banks, and freelancers, as they depend on these networks for secure data transmission.

Back in September, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) addressed rumors about the VPN ban, stating it did not plan to impose a complete ban on VPNs. However, the PTA did urge businesses to register their VPNs, which implies that the government had plans to restrict unregistered VPNs.

Can the Pakistani Government Block VPNs?

Yes, the government of Pakistan can use different methods to block VPN services. Although blocking VPNs is not a straightforward task, the following techniques are often used to limit access:

IP Blocklisting

The government could gather a list of IP addresses related to specific VPN services and add them to a block list. The users of those VPN services won’t be able to use their services in the areas where their IP addresses have been blocked.

Port Blocking

VPN services mostly depend on specific network ports to transmit data. A firewall can be configured to block these ports, disrupting the VPN connection. Consequently, when users attempt to connect through a blocked port, the firewall prevents communication and restricts VPN usage.

Through Deep Packet Inspection (DPI)

DPI is an advanced technique that helps analyze data packets transmitted between a user’s device and a server. By examining the content of these packets, authorities can detect patterns related to VPN protocols. Once a VPN connection is identified, DPI can disrupt the service and restrict VPN usage.

But can they really do it?

Despite the aforementioned efforts to block VPN usage, there are several ways that allow users to potentially bypass VPN blocks. However, it is pertinent to mention that these methods may not guarantee long-term success, as authorities can continually adapt their blocking techniques.

Methods to Bypass VPN Blocks

1) Less Popular or New VPNs

VPN users can often bypass restrictions by switching to less popular or new VPN providers. The government may primarily target a famous VPN service, so a change in provider could restore access.

2) Using Obfuscated Servers

Obfuscated servers hide VPN traffic by showing it as regular internet activity. This technique helps users avoid detection from VPN restrictions.

3) Dedicated IP Addresses

Users can also acquire dedicated IP addresses, which are less likely to be blocked. Since these IPs are unique to individual users, they are less easily identified as part of a VPN network.

4) Changing Security Protocols

Users can also adapt to security protocols like L2TP/IPsec or IKEv2 can make it more difficult for firewalls to detect VPN traffic. A few of these protocols have unique encryption methods that can bypass basic VPN-blocking mechanisms.

5) Using Secure Protocols like SSTP and PPTP

There are also some protocols like SSTP (Secure Sockets Tunneling Protocol) and PPTP (Point-to-Point Tunneling Protocol) that can bypass VPN blocks. SSTP works by encrypting data using SSL/TLS, making it resemble standard HTTPS traffic and more difficult to detect. PPTP transmits data quickly and can evade simple VPN blocks, however. it is comparatively less secure.

A Complex Path Forward

Blocking VPNs in Pakistan can have serious repercussion particularly for businesses that depend on these networks for secure communication. VPNs play an important role in protecting data and bypassing restrictive content policies. Furthermore, restricting VPNs may not completely eliminate access to restricted content, as users have multiple ways to bypass these blocks. Consequently, the future plans of the government will likely include refining these measures, but the complexity and potential for public opposition make an effective VPN ban a difficult task to execute.

The ongoing developments also raise questions about the balance between government control and internet freedom in Pakistan. As the government strengthens its firewall capabilities, businesses and individuals should also look for legal alternative methods to maintain secure and open access to the internet.

