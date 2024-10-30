Can Upcoming Gemini 2.0 Compete with ChatGPT 4?

In a recent earnings call, Google CEO Sundar Pichai confirmed the launch of the third-generation Gemini model. He said, “We’ve had two generations of Gemini model. We are working on the third generation, which is progressing well.” This announcement substantiates previous reports suggesting Google’s next major AI model could be introduced within the next two months.

According to The Information, Google’s upcoming Gemini seeks to incorporate advanced “agent-like behavior.” It will allow Gemini to manage tasks on a computer screen, however, a similar feature has already been rolled out by its competitor Anthropic. Such improvements indicate that Google may include features that allow Gemini to interact more dynamically with users, and enhance its AI capabilities.

Meanwhile, industry speculation about OpenAI’s next ChatGPT version adds to the competitive landscape. The Verge reports that OpenAI also has plans for a December launch of a ChatGPT 4 successor, codenamed Orion. However, the model might initially roll out in phases and initial testing may be carried out on business partners. Contrarily, TechCrunch suggests that Orion may not launch this year, but hints at other new ChatGPT advancements.

While Google’s Gemini team, headed by DeepMind co-founder and CEO Demis Hassabis had hoped for stronger performance improvements, we could still hope for new features. That said, whether the new Gemini model will actually surpass the performance of ChatGPT 4 remains to be seen. While Google’s ambitious enhancements may put it in direct competition, only its real-world capabilities will decide whether it can match or outperform OpenAI’s established model.

Also read:

ChatGPT Windows App Now Available for Paid Users