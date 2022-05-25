Can you use a laptop as a monitor for your Xbox Series X|S?

When you think of console gaming, Xbox Series S and Series X are hard to beat. Considering their cost, accessibility, and extensive library of games, these two consoles represent the best in gaming to date. While the Series X is all about better graphics and performance, the Series S brings in part of that at one of the most inexpensive fourth-generation consoles.

Despite that, you can’t just buy a console and call it a day. It would help if you had a decent screen to get a feel for all the available games. That might not be available to you on the get-go, but what if you could use your laptop as a monitor?

This piece will tell you all the details you need to convert your laptop into a gaming monitor for your Xbox Series X/S console.

Which displays work best with Xbox Series X|S?

Before starting the process, let us first consider what makes a good gaming screen for a laptop.

Size

Your laptop screen should be at least 15 inches wide to make the most of your console graphics. Make sure that it supports the standard 16:9 aspect ratio.

Resolution

Console resolutions are usually toned down from any PC ports due to their lack of graphical power, especially with the Xbox Series S. You don’t need a 4K display. Just a standard 1080p HD screen is adequate.

Hardware

Most Xbox Series X titles have a vivid color scheme. So, you want a laptop that can display those colors with the desired particle effects. It would be best to go for at least an NVidia GTX 1080Ti that works well with V-Sync turned on to keep things stable.

Refresh Rate

The high refresh rate of Xbox Series X allows for a smoother gameplay experience. Your laptop screen should have a minimum refresh rate of 60 Hz to keep up. Only then can you expect to enjoy your gaming session.

How can you use a laptop as an Xbox X|S monitor?

There are several ways to connect your laptop to your Xbox console and use it as a monitor. Depending on your requirements, you can adopt any of the following methods.

Connect through HDMI cable

It is the most straightforward method to connect your Xbox console to your laptop. You don’t even need the internet to work for this method, and there is zero latency. To connect your Xbox Series X to your computer through HDMI:

Take an HDMI cable and connect one end to your laptop. Make sure that your laptop display is set to HDMI input. Plugin the other end of the cable into the console. Boot up your Xbox. You should see the welcome display and the home screen of your Xbox profile on the laptop screen.

Such connections are usually stable, and you will have nothing to worry about. However, please note that you will need an HDMI input port for this option.

Share screen wirelessly

If you have the official Xbox app on your laptop, you can use it to connect wirelessly to your Xbox Series X/S console. Just follow these few simple steps:

Boot up your Xbox console and launch the Xbox app on your laptop. Go to the Connections tab from the leftmost bar on the screen. The following screen will show all the available consoles you can connect to. Once you find the one, click on it.

The app will then pair your laptop and console wirelessly. You can now stream all your Xbox games through your laptop monitors, so long as the connection remains uninterrupted. Although, you may have to deal with some latency if you don’t have a strong enough internet.

Also, this method can leave your console vulnerable to wireless hacks. So, it is a good idea to download a Virtual Private Network (VPN) for your console. It can encrypt your connection without putting too much load on your network.

Of course, most consoles do not have built-in support for consoles. So, you can set a VPN on Xbox differently. Simply create a mobile hotspot from your laptop and connect your console to it. Of course, the laptop should already be connected to a VPN service.

Using Remote Play

It is the most versatile way to connect your Xbox Series X to virtually any screen. Nevertheless, it is also the one that has the highest-spec requirements. To use Remote Play with an Xbox Series X/S, you need:

A laptop with Windows 10 or above. 5 GHz Wi-Fi. Less than 60ms network latency. Upload bandwidth of at least 9 Mbps. A wired network setup. Xbox Sleep Mode set to Standby.

Yet, if you can get it to work, you can play games from your Xbox Series X on your smartphone if you want to. To set up your console for Remote Play:

Turn on the console. Launch the Settings app. Go to the Devices & Connections tab. Choose the Remote Features option. Tick the Enable remote features box. Your Xbox needs a few moments to test the Remote Play connection. Upon conclusion of the test, browse through the Xbox app preferences. Select whether you want to allow connectivity from any device or only from the profiles logged into your Xbox. Confirm your changes and return to the Remote features screen. Switch the Sleep mode to Standby.

You can now connect your laptop to your Xbox console and start playing games from your library. Remote Play lets you play Xbox titles with custom PC controllers or even a PlayStation controller connected to your computer.

Conclusion

Now that you have a portable screen for your console, you can carry it with you wherever you go. Whether a train station, cafe, or hotel room, you get your gaming fix wherever you want. Which one do you prefer for your Xbox? It all falls to your preferences in the end.

Image source: Pexels.com