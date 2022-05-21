Canada has banned the use of Huawei and ZTE equipment in its 5G networks. The Canadian government has taken this decision by keeping in mind the national security concerns. It further stated that the suppliers could be forced to comply with “extrajudicial directions from foreign governments” in ways that could “conflict with Canadian laws or would be detrimental to Canadian interests.”

Canada bans Huawei and ZTE from its 5G networks

All the telecom operators in the country have to remove all Huawei and ZTE-branded 5G equipment from their networks by June 28th, 2024. The government has also given a timeline to remove the 4G equipment by the end of 2027.

“The Government is committed to maximizing the social and economic benefits of 5G and access to telecommunications services writ large, but not at the expense of security,” the Canadian government wrote in its statement.

It is worth mentioning here that US telcos are spending billions removing and replacing the equipment in their networks. Similarly, UK has also banned the use of Huawei’s equipment. Australia and New Zealand have also restricted the use of their equipment on national security grounds.

The resaon behind this ban is China’s National Intelligence Law. All these countries are thinking that Chinese tech companies like Huawei and ZTE will hand over sensitive information from foreign networks to the Chinese government.

On the other hand, Huawei refused this claim and said that

“China will comprehensively and seriously evaluate this incident and take all necessary measures to safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies.

Canada has taken around three years to come to its decision about the use of Huawei and ZTE equipment in its telecoms networks.

