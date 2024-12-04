Canada Shifts Tone on Immigration, Warns Asylum Seekers

In a significant shift in its immigration policy, the Canadian government has launched a global online ad campaign aimed at deterring potential asylum seekers. The campaign, budgeted at C$250,000 ($178,662), will run through March in 11 languages and will appear online in response to search queries related to asylum in Canada.

The ads, titled “Canada’s asylum system – Asylum Facts,” are designed to emphasize the challenges of making a successful asylum claim in the country. This move comes amid growing public concern over immigration in Canada and increasing pressure on the government to address issues like housing affordability.

A Shift in Tone

This campaign marks a departure from Canada’s longstanding image as a welcoming nation for refugees and immigrants. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government, facing declining popularity, is now adopting a more restrictive approach to immigration.

While some experts attribute rising housing costs to a complex interplay of factors, including economic growth and limited housing supply, asylum seekers have become a scapegoat for many. Public opinion polls indicate a growing segment of the Canadian population believes the country accepts too many newcomers.

Targeting US Audience

Separately, the province of Ontario is planning a unique advertising campaign ahead of the US President-elect’s inauguration. The ads, designed to appeal to conservative viewers, will be broadcast on channels like Fox News and during American football games. This initiative aims to strengthen economic ties between Ontario and the United States.