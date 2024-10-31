Canalys: Samsung and Apple Neck-and-Neck in Q3

The global smartphone market has shown signs of recovery in the third quarter of 2024, with shipments reaching their highest level since the pandemic. According to Canalys, nearly 310 million units were shipped during this period.

Samsung maintained its position as the leading smartphone vendor, but its lead over Apple has narrowed significantly. Apple’s strong performance, driven by the launch of the iPhone 16 series and the continued popularity of older models like the iPhone 13 and iPhone 15, brought the two tech giants closer than ever.

Canalys attributes Apple’s success to its ability to capitalize on the Indian market. By shipping older iPhone models to India, Apple was able to boost its overall market share. However, it’s worth noting that Apple’s usual dominance in the fourth quarter might be slightly tempered due to delays in the release of Apple Intelligence, a highly anticipated feature.

While Samsung experienced a slight decline in market share, it remains a strong contender in the global smartphone market. The company’s focus on affordable devices and innovative features continues to drive its growth.

The competitive landscape in the smartphone market is evolving rapidly. As new technologies emerge and consumer preferences shift, companies will need to adapt to stay ahead of the curve. The battle between Samsung and Apple is likely to intensify in the coming quarters, with both companies vying for the top spot.