Canon cameras can now automatically backup to Google Photos via Android, iOS App

Here is good news for Canon camera users. Now canon cameras support automatic backup to Google Photos. It means not users don’t have to worry about saving photos to drive or losing them. This new functionality has come in the latest update to the Android and iOS apps. Google has revealed that it has worked closely with Canon to add its support for Google Photos as a backup option in its image canon app.

If people opt for this feature, canon users will get free membership to Google One for a month with 100GB cloud storage as a perk. Moreover, the best thing is that images will be saved in their original format in the cloud. However, this feature requires Google One Subscription to work efficiently.

In order to enjoy this feature, users need to have the latest version of the image canon app, which can be downloaded for free from Android and iOS. On the other hand, you also need to have a compatible canon camera; otherwise, this new feature will be of no use to you. Cameras that are already compatible with the image cannon app will do their best with regard to this feature.

All the latest model including EOS R5, EOS R6, and DSLR models such as EOS 5D MARK IV and EOS 1500D. No doubt, this feature has brought a great level of convienience for users who will not have to worry about losing their photos as all the photos will be automatically backed up in the cloud. However, there is a glitch. Imaged will have to be transferred to the phone before they get saved in Google Photos.

No doubt, it is the most awaited feature for canon users, but it will also provide an opportunity for Google to get more users than before.

