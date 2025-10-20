Canva Faces Downtime as Pakistani Users Report App Not Working

The popular graphic design and presentation tool Canva is facing downtime, leaving thousands of users unable to access the platform. Reports on DownDetector show that over 550 users have complained about problems with the service, and the number continues to rise.

Canva Down For Users Worldwide

The issue isn’t limited to one region. Users from around the world, including Pakistan, have shared that Canva is not loading properly or is crashing midway through their work. Many frustrated individuals have turned to X (formerly Twitter) to express their concerns and share memes about the outage. Many businesses rely on Canva for Social Media content, Graphic Design, and other tasks.

Social Media Managers Express Frustration

Social media managers and digital marketers, who rely heavily on Canva for quick designs and client projects, seem to be the most affected. Some joked that the downtime has brought their workflow to a complete stop, while others questioned why Canva’s servers have been facing repeated outages lately.

Canva’s Official Response

In response to the growing frustration, the Canva team issued an official statement acknowledging the downtime. The company assured users that engineers are working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible. Canva also provided a link to its live status tracker so users can stay updated.

“Not the ideal situation right now, but we’re working on it. You can check canvastatus.com

for updates. We’ll keep you posted!” the official account posted on X.

While Canva has not shared specific details about what caused the outage, users are hoping the platform will restore normal operations soon. For now, those relying on Canva or Canva Pro for business or client work may need to pause their projects until the issue is fixed.