Over the years, millennials or younger audiences have experimented with a lot of selfie trends and lived through the evolution of camera setups. With advancing technology, smartphone manufacturers have been investing time and efforts to create cutting-edge technology to deliver a delightful smartphone experience. One of the biggest challenges that remain to be addressed is capturing the right illumination of the subjects.

Global smartphone brand vivo has been invested in understanding consumers’ pain points during photographing in an extremely dark environment. With the objective to set new benchmarks for front camera capabilities, vivo has been introducing newer innovations each time it launches V series smartphones addressing the pain points of front photography and videography.

Capture The Shiny You at Night with AI Night Portrait of vivo V21

This year as well, the premium V series of vivo smartphone portfolio continues to redefine benchmarks with vivo V21 front camera with 44MP OIS Super Night Selfie System for an unparalleled selfie experience. With OIS support, it is definitely a game-changer especially for the selfie-loving generation and aspiring photographers.

vivo’s intelligent technology unlocks a whole new world of possibilities with AI integration for photography enthusiasts. The newly advanced AI Night Portrait feature has been built on its predecessor through an intelligent combination of hardware and software enhancements. This includes multi-frame noise reduction and AI high-definition technology to naturally focus and capture any subject and human faces. It shows bright night scenes with clearer details, light and shadow layers.

With AI Night Algorithm, the camera is able to deliver results with improved background brightness and intelligently fixes details of portrait features in extremely dark environments through AI brightening and AI noise reduction.

Let’s dive deep into the feature

For instance, you have gone with a friend for a drive but are faced with extreme traffic and poor lighting, but you want to capture the moment with your friend. You can now use the AI Night Portrait feature as it will reduce noise and increase exposure levels automatically by enhancing the brightness and details of the night scenes enabling you to capture yourself and your friend in the best way.

Some other instances of extremely dark scenes with almost no light source are outdoor nights without stars or rooms with no lights at night. Selfies in these scenarios are often pitch black and without any visibility on the subject. Together with 44MP OIS Super Night Selfie, Selfie Spotlight, AI Night Portrait with AI Night Algorithm, V21 makes night the new day, meaning that it is never too late for stunning night shots even when it’s pitch-black outside.

In all, the V21’s powerful camera enables you to capture lasting memories without the need for a professional kit as it fits in your pocket perfectly. With its sleek and stylish 7.29mm Ultra Slim AG Design, V21 embodies a perfect combination of high-end feature smartphones in a mid-price range. Indeed, the newly launched smartphone V21 exceeds customer’s expectations and is a game-changer for all selfie lovers.

