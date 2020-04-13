These unusual and anxious times bring unexpected trials, but the finest of human nature can rise to the challenge. OPPO, the smartphone company has launched a campaign #CaptureWhatMatters through which they are encouraging people to enjoy the small moments, strengthen connections with family and friends, look for the good in others, and lastly increase your resilience.

Capture What Matters with OPPO

With all the catastrophic things happening all over the world as a result of COVID-19, now may seem like a strange time to talk about being optimistic. Yet, staying optimistic is an essential ingredient in the recipe for effective coping in a calamity.

Every cloud has a silver lining, and by tuning into these silver lining, we can potentially alter our brain’s chemistry and construct energy stores, which will aid in coping with the other aspects of our day that have been made tougher.

