Let’s welcome the world’s first phone with carbon fiber Monocoque, Carbon 1 MK II. It means the phone comes with no internet supports. The phone’s external shell provides structural integrity hence making it very light (125g) and thin (6.3mm).

Carbon fiber has all the wonderful properties, but there is only a disadvantage when using it in smartphones – it blocks radio waves. However, the Carbon Mobile team in Germany spent years working on the issue and found a solution.

Carbon 1 MK II is First Phone in the World with a Carbon Fiber Monocoque

The key is the proprietary HyRECM technology – Hybrid Radio Enabled Composite Material – which was developed over four years. It combines high-quality carbon fibers sourced from Germany with a composite material that allows radio waves to pass through.

Furthermore, it took 3 hours to create a shell in 2017. However now, the process has been optimized and it only takes 30 minutes. As mentioned above, the monocoque design has no internal frame all components are attached to the carbon fiber itself. Plastic makes up less than 5% of the materials used in the phone’s construction.

Specs and Features:

Now let’s have a look at the key specs of the phone. First of all, the Carbon 1 MK II has a 6” AMOLED display with 1,080 x 2,160 px resolution (18:9). It is protected by the thinnest panel of Gorilla Glass Victus. It also has a side-mounted fingerprint reader. The phone comes with Android 10 out of the box, but the Android 11 update is coming in the second quarter.

The MK II is powered by the Helio P90 chipset. It is paired with 8 GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256 GB of UFS 2.1 storage. The phone comes with a 3,000 mAh battery that can be charged up to 50% in half an hour. At the back, we see a dual-camera setup including two 16MP sensors. At the front, the phone has a 20MP sensor.

This is a 4G dual SIM phone. Additional connectivity options include Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0 with aptX HD, NFC, GPS/GLONASS/Galileo and a USB-C 3.1 port. There’s no 3.5 mm headphone jack.

The Carbon 1 MK II can be pre-ordered online today from the official site, shipping will start later this month. The availability in other markets is not known yet. But the phone cost €800.