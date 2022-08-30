Careem and Shahid Afridi join hands for flood relief efforts

As Pakistan faces catastrophic flooding, due to unprecedented rainfall in many areas of the country, Careem has joined hands with Shahid Afridi Foundation (SAF) to launch a donation car ride called GO Flood Relief for its customers. The initiative will enable customers to donate an amount of PKR 50/- for every ride taken.

Careem will also match all customer tips given to Captains during September and donate them to SAF to contribute to the flood relief cause. Furthermore, Careem has also enabled customers to donate redeemable points to SAF via the reward tile in the Super App. Careem aims to use technology as an enabler for virtual transactions, including donations. The aim is to eliminate logistical limitations and make the process seamless.

Feroz Jaleel, Country Head, Careem Pakistan, commented on the launch:

“Our heart goes out to fellow countrymen suffering through this unprecedented natural calamity, and our responsibility is to come forward to their aid. We are pleased to be partnering with SAF which is at the forefront of the relief efforts. Careem will lead to a shift in how people think about donating to charities with ease. Technology alone can promote a virtual and seamless mechanism for donations.”

In the past, Careem has made several partnerships with notable non-profit organisations like Indus Hospital, The Citizens Foundation (TCF), World Wide Fund for Nature-Pakistan (WWF-Pakistan), NOWPDP, SOS Children’s Village, CYTE Foundation, Saylani Welfare Trust and has provided a seamless and transparent method of giving back to the society. Careem has received more than PKR 10.3 million in the last two years through its rewards feature and donated to these organisations.

