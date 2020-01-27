Careem Announces WoW service For Female Bike Riders in Pakistan

The ride-hailing service, Careem is most successful in Pakistan due to its wide availability and multiple vehicles to choose from. Initially, Careem has started its operation with GO ride and with time, understanding the growing demand of the market, they also launched Go Mini, which was less costly and was without air conditioning. For executive purposes, Go+, Business and even Business Plus were introduced. The journey of Careem doesn’t end here, understanding more cheaper convince for students, Careem Bike was introduced. It was a major success for the company; however, not all female could avail of this service due to societal pressure. Though Careem took some time, finally it has announced WoW Service For Female Bike Riders.

Careem’s WoW Service For Female Bike Riders

This ride will not only help the bikers to earn a good amount of money but will also be helpful for those young girls who couldn’t afford to sit with men on cheap bike service. Women on Wheels, also read as WOW rides are initially initiated from Karachi however with time this service will be introduced in other large cities of Pakistan.

While telling about this initiative, Asad Haider Khan, General Manager Careem-South, said:

“Careem has always been at the forefront of supporting initiatives that can help empower women in Pakistan. Careem is looking forward to expanding its female Captains base and giving them financial empowerment through its platform. We believe the introduction of the WoW vehicle category will not only help break stereotypes and create job opportunities but also help provide safe and more affordable mobility solutions for our female customers.”

No doubt, it’s a very good initiative, and we are anxiously waiting to see Careem’s female bike riders in Islamabad. Furthermore, Careem has also introduced rides for one day trip and Delivery and Pickup services.

Thankyou Careem, for making our lives easier than before.

