Careem: Drones Making Ways to Deliver Food in Pakistan

Drone deliveries are already happening in several countries around the world, now the drone delivery concept is not unique. You might not see a sky full of drone traffic yet but we expect this in near future. It will also improve lives, decrease traffic and pollution, save money and quicken delivery services. Careem Pakistan also stepped in to use drone technology for deliveries.

Careem took the next step in the supply of food products with a new method including the use of drone technology. In general, this would change how delivery performed because the human effort would be less involved in this method.

Careem is Planning to Introduce Drone Food Delivery in Pakistan

This is a strategy to improve the network to the next level according to the company. A test experiment was conducted to assure a significant future for Careem Drone, in which products were supplied via the drone to a limited number of clients located in specific areas. The drone flew a whole day on the basis of the trial.

Careem official said more about drone Food Delivery testing:

“We are confident about that we can carry this idea to the next level once the feasibility is finalized. We plan to get the appropriate regulatory approvals/permissions. The aim of Careem is to utilize efficient technology to simplify and improve the lives of people, and our brand has no fear to perform new things and standing out differently. The drone delivery test is an example of how our teams constantly explore and test innovative methods of attracting and serving our consumers.”

This technique has been implemented in many countries and Careem is expected to be partnered with other fast-food companies to increase their success and profit margin.

