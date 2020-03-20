Careem facilitates medical insurance for Captains in Pakistan

Careem, the technology platform for the greater Middle East, has partnered with MicroEnsure to facilitate Careem captains’ health insurance in Pakistan, as announced today. The insurance policy will cover hospitalization and ICU admission in case captains or their family members are tested positive for COVID-19 or are diagnosed with any other disease. It also provides disability benefits to captains if they are involved in an accident and are unable to continue working.

Captains will be able to benefit from insurance for COVID-19 hospitalization through their career captain application by clicking on the Insurance tab in the options menu, as shown below, following which they will be contacted by a Micro Ensure representative for further details.

Announcing the roll-out of this insurance plan for all Captains in Pakistan Zeeshan Hasib Baig, Country General Manager, Careem Pakistan commented:

“Since starting operations four years ago, Careem has always cared deeply about its community. The safety and well-being of our captains and customers is a priority particularly at difficult times like these. Right now, it is especially important for us all to be community-minded and play our part in making sure that we respect and support the people that play a crucial role in making our lives easier by providing essential services such as transport and delivery.”

Rehan Butt, CEO MicroEnsure, commented on the announcement:

“As MicroEnsure we are supplying Careem Sehat to Careem captains and are fully committed to our partnership in these trying times. We are working hard in continuing to provide simple and affordable health insurance products to Careem captains who might be concerned about the cost of healthcare these days when the world is facing a coronavirus epidemic.”

Captains that are tested positive for COVID-19 and are registered under this insurance scheme

will have the option of getting hospitalized at any registered hospital in Pakistan.