Careem introduces digital payment visibility for Captains

Careem, the pioneer of ride-hailing service in Pakistan, has recently introduced digital payment visibility for credit/debit card payments to all its Captains across Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad. This initiative will empower them to make a more conscious decision, ultimately providing a seamless experience between Careem’s customers and Captains.

Careem started the digital payment visibility pilot in Karachi in July, this year, followed by Lahore and Islamabad. The payment visibility has resulted in a significant decrease of the overall complaints received by customers‌. This is one of the numerous ways Careem is simplifying and making it easier for Captains to work with the platform.

Feroz Jaleel, Country Head, Careem Pakistan explained:

“The tech is based on one of the most common complaints that we receive. We studied the data and designed a programme that would focus on providing more payment mode to Captains to serve a higher customer base ultimately increasing their earnings.”

He further emphasized, “With digital payments, Captains can actually earn more all while saving on the hassle and fund in costs. The decision is taken keeping in mind the overall macroeconomic conditions of the country, which is highly liquid.”

This initiative is a testimony of Careem’s vision of simplifying and improving the lives of people as well as leapfrogging Pakistan into the digital future. Careem has over 800,000 Captains registered on its platform so far and has invested up to $100 million since its inception in Pakistan in 2016. Transforming into a Super App; Careem offers multiple opportunities as it expands its services from the mobility of people, things (daily essential deliveries) and money (peer-to-peer credit transfer and mobile top-ups).

