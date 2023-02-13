Careem onboards multiple partners to improve quality of life of its Captains

Advertisement

Embodying the purpose of simplifying and improving the lives of people across the region, Careem has recently onboarded multiple reputed partners to incentivise its Captains with numerous deals and discounted offerings across Pakistan.

Over the years, Careem has on boarded more than 100 plus partners providing a diverse range of services that can aid in improving the quality of lives for its Captains. This includes deals and discounts in multiple areas ranging from healthcare, lifestyle, education, groceries, fueling & lubricants, financing options, insurance as well as car maintenance options.

Imran Saleem, General Manager Ride Hailing at Careem Pakistan stated: “Captains are at the heart of what we do at Careem and a top priority for us. We are always on the lookout to partner with organizations that can help us improve the standard of living of our Captains. We are extremely happy to be able to provide relief to Captains specially when inflation is at an all time high and there are such uncertain economic conditions.”

Here is an extensive list of the active deals and discounts that Careem Captains can avail:

Deals & discounts for Careem Captains

JS Bank Limited Discounted interest rate for Car loan as low as 4% against the market rate of 22% Valid Till: MAY 2023 Chevron Pakistan Lubricants Discount on Lubricants (upto 12%) Across Pakistan Advertisement Valid Till: March 31st, 2023 GOPL (Gas and Oil Pakistan Limited) Discount on lubricants + fuel K,L,I,R Valid Till: Dec 2023 Dawai (Dawaai Pvt Ltd) Discount on medicines Across Pakistan Valid till: June 2023 Krave Mart Discount on groceries Auto X (U2 Ventures) Discount on car accessories Across Pak Advertisement Valid Till: May 2023 Muawin (Cashew Financial Services Limited) Credit for fuel on Shell cards only – Valid in Lahore

Credit Book (Frontier Digitization Services (Pvt) Ltd. (Credit Book) Smartphones on installments – Valid in Karachi Valid Till: June 2023 Ufone Customized GSM Package Plans 35% Cheaper than the market Valid Till: Nov 2023 Mobilink Microfinance Bank Limited Industry’s Cheapest Health Cover with Unlimited Online Consultations for the entire family of Captains as low as 50 rupees per month Advertisement Valid Till: Sep 2023 Taj Petroleum 2 Rupees off per liter on 10+ filling stations in Karachi and Lahore Valid Till: Oct 2023 KalPay Discounted Handsets on Installments of 3, 6, 9 months at an interest rate of 2.5% only Valid Till: Oct 2023 MicroEnsure Health cover, life insurance, handset insurance with 35% 40% Careem share. Valid Till: JAN 2023 Okay Ker Up to 50% discount on Car Wash and other services. Website (Pak) + Physical Location (Khi) Valid Till July 2023

During the last year, Careem not only announced the resumption of bonuses and guarantees for its Captains in Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad in multiple car types, but has also worked extensively on the pricing element making it lucrative for the Captains to work on the platform, despite such economic conditions. This includes reducing the commission charged from the Captains in multiple car categories including Go, Go+, Go MINI, GO MINI Saver, Go Premium.

Careem was also the first organization of its kind to introduce the ‘tip your Captain’ option on the application, allowing customers to tip Captains on the app for rides after the completion of a ride and grocery deliveries at order checkout.

Careem has always been at the forefront of coming up with initiatives designed at improving the quality of lives for its Captains. After evolving as a Super App, Careem has become a one-stop solution for commuting, delivery, mobile top-ups and payments.

