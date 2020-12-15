Careem Reduces its Restaurant Commission Fee to 5%

The ride-hailing service Careem has announced that it is going to reduce its restaurant commission fee to 5%. The company took this decision right after government-enforced closure of indoor dining due to the second wave of Covid-19 in Pakistan.

The purpose behind reducing the commission fees for the restaurant is to support them by passing down these commissions in form of discounts to customers. This act will definitely encourage the customer to place orders.

Realizing the fact that during the first lockdown across the country, the restaurant industry faced severe economic hardship, Careem decided to help. Because at that time the dine-in was completely shut down. Still, restaurants are struggling hard to continue their services. According to new SOPs, the restaurants have to reduce timing with a complete ban on in-door dining.

For readers’ information, Careem started its food delivery service in Karachi in 2019 and after the positive response from customers, it also expanded the services in Lahore in October 2020.

“Careem Pakistan said: “At Careem, we always work to best assist our partners, customers, and captains during these uncertain times. Being a key player in the industry, it is our duty to act as the supporting force behind our communities and vendors to ensure business sustainability. The initiative of slashing commission rates is to ensure that the industry does not suffer. Hence, we urge everyone to order as much as they can- be it direct delivery from restaurants or any delivery app of their choice.” said Zeeshan Hasib Baig, CEO & Country General Manager.

It is such an appreciable step taken by Careem. The All Pakistan Restaurants Association (APRA) also appreciated this decision. According to Babar Nehal, Chairman APRA “we would like to thank Careem for coming forward in support of the industry in these extremely challenging times; I would urge all restaurants to come forward and pass on discounts to customers.”

