Careem to Shut Down in Pakistan by July 18 – Withdraw Your CareemPay Balance Now!

In a move that marks the end of a significant chapter in Pakistan’s ride-hailing history, Careem has officially announced that it will cease operations in the country, effective July 18, 2025. The decision, shared via an in-app notification to users, marks an emotional milestone in years of service that have transformed urban transportation across major Pakistani cities.

Careem, once a dominant force in the mobility sector, expressed deep gratitude to its loyal users, stating, “You’ve been at the heart of our journey.” The message emphasized that this was not an easy decision, as the company reflected on countless daily rides that supported everything from routine commutes to life-changing events.

While Careem’s ride-hailing services will discontinue next month, the company assured users that Careem Care support will remain active until 18th September 2025. This extended support window is aimed at resolving any outstanding issues, including the reclaiming of balances in Careem Wallets. Users with remaining balances will receive further instructions shortly.

This development raises questions about the future of ride-hailing in Pakistan, especially as the country’s urban centers continue to grapple with traffic congestion and public transport challenges. With Careem bowing out, focus may now shift to remaining players such as Uber and local competitors.

As Careem bids farewell, it leaves behind not just a fleet but a legacy of convenience, connectivity, and a touch of green in the country’s transportation story.

Also read:

inDrive.Delivery launches Business Mode with enhanced package coverage