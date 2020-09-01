Careem partners with Coded Minds to Offer Educational Services to its Captains’ Families

Careem, the first Super App for the greater Middle East and Pakistan, has partnered with Coded Minds, a global iSTEAM leadership, education and technology company to provide affordable online courses for Captains’ children.

In addition, through this partnership, Captains can avail special discounted vocational training courses such as Computer Programming, App Development’ and ‘Social Media and Digital Marketing’ at affordable rates. Similarly, the children of Captains can avail a course including five key subjects; English, Math, Science, Technology and Urdu.

Commenting on the development, Zeeshan Hasib Baig, Chief Executive Officer and Country General Manager, Careem Pakistan stated: “Captains are at the heart of what we do and a priority area for us since we started services; to put it simply they are a part of the Careem family. This partnership will undoubtedly help our deserving Captains in getting quality education for themselves as well as their children at affordable rates. We hope the Captains will make the most of this partnership as it will pave the way for more opportunities for them.”

Omar Farooqui, President and Founder, Coded Minds Global said, “We are very proud to partner with Careem to bring about high quality 21st century education to their Captains and their children as well. We are committed to reimagining education not just pedagogically but also through mass availability which has not been possible to every child and adult on this planet. This is another milestone for us as we continue to make education a right not a privilege.”

Careem has always been at the forefront of coming up with initiatives designed at improving the quality of lives for Captains. Careem which recently became a Super App, has more than 500,000 Captains registered on its platform so far. Transforming into a Super App; Careem offers multiple opportunities as it expands its services from mobility of people to adding mobility of things as well as mobility of money including food, daily essential deliveries, peer to peer credit transfer and mobile top-ups.