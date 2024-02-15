Careem’s New Social Campaign Infuriates PML-N: Here’s Why?

According to preliminary results released by the Election Commission of Pakistan, PML-N secured 79 seats, the PPP 54 seats, and independent candidates supported by the PTI secured 93 seats in the National Assembly in general elections. The PML-N was sure that it would have a majority to establish its government in the Center and Punjab. However, it did not seem to happen. Ride-hailing service, Careem took advantage of the current political situation and launched a new social campaign. However, Careem found itself in a sticky situation after sharing a mysterious yet hilarious tweet. PML-N posted a tweet against Careem in response to a cryptic post on their social media account.

PML-N Got Angry With Ride Sharing App, Careem

Careem uploaded a post on its social media account featuring PTI leader Sher Afzal Marwat’s well-known statement, “Program to war gaya” (Game is over). Moreover, the post was made one day after the PML-N and other political parties declared their intention to create a coalition to establish the next administration. It infuriated PML-N and the political party took exception to the post and started compelling people to boycott Careem for its “shameful” act. Many people commented on the post. There was a mixed response, with some people praising it while others criticizing the ride-sharing firm for becoming involved in politics. The reaction from PMLN supporters was fast and fierce. Many took to social media to express their outrage and pledge to cease using Careem.

This isn't the first time they have done this. @CareemPAK showing its true colors again. More interested in pushing political agendas. Shameful. #BoycottCareem — PMLN (@pmln_org) February 14, 2024

President of PML-N Punjab, Rana Sanaullah also shared an angry post that stated:

“Relax!! Everyone is using InDrive and Uber; no one is interested in Careem’s shit; that’s why they try useless marketing tactics to be relevant since the ride-sharing company is already trembling.”

Careem’s Response

In a recent development, Ride-hailing service Careem clarified that the online post that made PML-N angry was not linked in any way to the political scenario of the country. The company clarified the matter by saying:

“The post that has become subject to debate on the internet has no connection in any way to the current scenario of the country.”