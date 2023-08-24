Caretaker Govt Wants to Cut Mobile Imports by Producing Cheap Quality Phones Locally

According to sources, Caretaker Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication, Dr Umar Saif recently stated that Pakistan’s government wants to reduce mobile imports. They aim to do so by manufacturing cheap and quality mobile phones in Pakistan. If this comes out to be true, then it will be a good step in boosting the local mobile phone industry of Pakistan.

Government Aims To Curtail Mobile Imports

Dr. Saif in a statement issued on Wednesday said that the ministry is committed to boosting the IT and telecom sectors of Pakistan. According to him, Pakistan is the seventh major mobile phone market in the world, and currently, 190 million mobile phones are in use in Pakistan.

Dr. Saif also added that manufacturing mobile phones locally will play a significant role in the economic sector of Pakistan. It will not only create job opportunities but also help elevate the hi-tech industry in Pakistan. The point worth mentioning here is that local manufacturing plants of Pakistan have manufactured/assembled 6.07 million mobile handsets during the first five months (January-June) of 2023 compared to 0.53 million imported on a commercial level.

As per official data, the local manufacturing plants manufactured/assembled 1.19 million mobile phones in Pakistan during June 2023 compared to 0.12 million imported commercially. Let’s wait and watch. Will the government be able to succeed in the mission to reduce mobile imports by producing Quality Phones locally? What do you think? Do share with us in the comment section.

