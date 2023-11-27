Caretaker PM Appoints Fahd Haroon as SAPM on Digital Media

Media veteran Fahd Haroon has been appointed as the Special Assistant to the PM on Digital Media by Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar. Fahd’s appointment brings a lot of experience to the table and will help the government in the better management of digital media.

The SAPM will have a status equal to that of the minister of state, according to a notification issued by the cabinet division.

Portfolio of Fahd Haroon:

Previously, Fahd served as the minister of state for public communication and digital platforms in the PDM government. He also served in international and local media houses in executive roles. These include the chairman of the press and electronic media committee of the FPCCI and membership in the Pakistan Broadcasters Association.

Furthermore, Fahd is a member of the advisory boards for a number of renowned educational institutions. He has also received multiple industry accolades for his leadership, which include the prestigious Sitara-i-Imtiaz.

He also served as a focal point for the PM on information analytics and a special assistant to the Sindh CM on media affairs.

