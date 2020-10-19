



Last week, we informed you that the OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei is leaving the company. Our last’s week repost was based on countless reports from various reliable sources. And, now, OnePlus has officially confirmed the departure of its co-founder Carl Pei in a new post online.

After several years helping the OnePlus to get the relative popularity and success, Pei unexpectedly announced that he has left the company. No one knows the specific reason that why he has made this decision as Pei doesn’t give a clear explanation, unfortunately.

Carl Pei Officially Confirms “He is No More with OnePlus”

“After nearly seven years at OnePlus, I’ve made the difficult decision to say goodbye. I grew up spending tremendous amounts of time on the internet, building products and communities. Seeing that ideas in one’s mind could be turned into reality and impact people’s lives gave me lots of joy, and I knew early on that this was the path for me.” said Carl Pei.

Well, various reports suggest that Carl Pei and Pete Lau, the founders of OnePlus, weren’t getting along very well.

Pei’s leadership at OnePlus was appreciable and won’t be forgotten so easily. But, at the same, we are also anxiously waiting what will be interesting to see what comes next for him. He says in the statement that “I’ve never regretted trusting my gut feeling, and this time it’s no different. These past years, OnePlus has been my singular focus, and everything else has had to take a backseat. I’m looking forward to taking some time off to decompress and catch up with my family and friends. And then follow my heart on to what’s next.”

Recommended Reading: OnePlus Cofounder Carl Pei Says Good-Bye to the Company