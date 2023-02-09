Carol Surface Becomes the First Ever People Chief Officer at Apple

Advertisement

Apple’s top leadership team has a new face. After working at Medtronic for almost ten years, Carol Surface has been named the organization’s new chief people officer. Surface is the first Chief People Officer for Apple. A source claimed that Tim Cook informed Apple staff of the news this week in a memo. Surface will begin working for Apple in March and will be directly responding to Tim Cook, the company’s CEO.

Deirdre O’Brien, an Apple veteran of 30 years and senior vice president of Retail + People since 2019, will have a new position as a result of this shift. When Surface starts to work at Apple in March, the company will relieve O’Brien of her duties related to human resources, allowing her to concentrate solely on retail.

O’Brien had been the company’s vice president of global sales and operations before he was initially elevated to VP of People in 2017. After Angela Ahrendts left Apple in 2019, she expanded her duties to include retail.

About Carol Surface:

Carol Surface joined Apple after serving as an executive vice president in charge of human resources for 10 years. Prior to that, she worked for Best Buy for three and a half years in a similar position and PepsiCo for more than ten years in human resources and personnel. She holds a Ph.D. in industrial and organizational psychology from Central Michigan University and a Bachelor of Arts in psychology from Castleton University.

