Case Filed Against Lawyers Under PECA Act

In a rare and controversial move, a case has been registered under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) against a group of 10 to 15 lawyers in Lahore after a traffic incident spiraled into a confrontation, threats, and an alleged campaign to malign police on social media.

The case, registered at Cantt Police Station on the complaint of the traffic police, stems from a routine enforcement action that escalated into a full-blown legal and digital clash between officers and legal professionals.

Incident Sparks Legal Showdown

According to the First Information Report (FIR), the episode began when a traffic warden stopped a lawyer riding a motorcycle without a helmet. Upon being asked to produce the motorcycle’s registration documents, the lawyer failed to comply. The warden then issued a challan (fine) and impounded the vehicle in line with traffic laws.

What followed, however, was anything but routine.

The lawyer allegedly called fellow lawyers to the scene, resulting in a group of 10 to 15 lawyers arriving at the spot. The group then reportedly misbehaved with the traffic officer and threatened him with serious consequences, according to the police report.

Social Media Used to ‘Defame’ Police

What has added a legal twist to the case is the recording of the incident by the lawyers themselves. Police allege that the video, later uploaded to various social media platforms, was intended to defame the traffic police and provoke public sentiment. This led to the inclusion of sections of PECA, Pakistan’s cybercrime law, in the case, marking a relatively uncommon use of the law in the context of a traffic incident.

Use of PECA Sparks Fresh Controversy

One of the most contentious aspects of this case is the invocation of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA), a law primarily intended to combat cyber harassment, identity theft, online fraud, and extremist digital content. Legal observers are questioning why PECA was applied in a matter that seemingly falls under traditional criminal laws, such as threatening a public servant on duty, obstruction of justice, or unlawful assembly.

Critics argue that the threats and intimidation reported by the police could have been prosecuted under the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) without resorting to cybercrime statutes. The real trigger for invoking PECA appears to be the recording and viral spread of the incident video, which the police claim was shared with the intent to defame law enforcement.

However, this decision has reignited the debate around PECA’s misuse. Human rights advocates and digital rights organizations have long criticized PECA for being overbroad, open to abuse, and used as a tool to stifle dissent and criticism, especially when directed at state institutions.

This case may set a troubling precedent, where any act of criticism or confrontation captured on camera, even in a heated moment, could invite cybercrime charges. It raises fears that the threshold for what constitutes ‘digital defamation’ is being dangerously lowered, leaving citizens and professionals exposed to disproportionate legal consequences.

The government’s use of PECA in this situation not only expands the law’s already ambiguous application but also risks undermining its legitimacy as a cybercrime tool, turning it into a blunt instrument against free expression and civil liberties.

The Lahore Bar Association has yet to issue an official response, but some members have expressed concern over the use of PECA against lawyers, calling for a thorough and impartial inquiry to determine the facts.

