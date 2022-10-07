Case Study on Nawaz Sharif Corruption in Canadian University goes Viral

This is the world of the internet and smartphones. Whatever happens in any part of the world spread like fire due to these two entities that are equally important to all of us. Be it an Oscar won by Pakistani woman Sharmeen Ubaid Chinoyee, or embarrassment faced by Maryam Aurangezaib, everything comes into the record of the public, thanks to the power of the internet. While these incidents were easier to be absorbed by Pakistanis, we have come across another one that brings along shame and embarrassment that is not easier for us to handle. A new video surfacing on the internet revealed that in a Canadian University, a case study of Nawaz Sharif Corruption was being taught to students of Biomedical Communication enlightening how he was able to do this big fraud.

The lecture video came from the University of Toronto, Canada in the class of Biomedical Communication Course. While it was itself quite shameful that Mian Muhammad Nawaz’s Corruption is used as a case study to make students understand, since it surfaced on the internet, it reached throughout the world leaving a bad image of Pakistan.

It should be mentioned here that Nawaz Sharif has traveled to London due to health issues and for some years he is living there with his sons. He was imprisoned on corruption charges but due to health concerns, he was allowed to travel when the Imran Khan government was quite reluctant to do so. He left Pakistan in 2019 in an air ambulance for medical treatment.

PMLN had assured that Nawaz Sharif will come back to Pakistan after treatment, but he never came back.

People took to social media to share their disgust regarding this Nawaz Sharif corruption incident:

Another feather in Sharif Family Cap:

Another feather in Sharif Family’s Cap ! This is University of Toronto, Lecturer is referring to Nawaz Sharif’s corruption in a Communication course. pic.twitter.com/qieTgLygGC — MNA (@Engr_Naveed111) October 5, 2022

No doubt, it is a sheer shame for Pakistan that its former prime minister’s corruption is being taught in a foreign university due to corruption cases.

