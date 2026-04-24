Digital payments are rapidly gaining ground in Pakistan, reflecting a clear shift in how people manage their everyday financial transactions. A major indicator of this trend is the recent milestone achieved by Meezan Bank, where its monthly card spending has crossed Rs45 billion. This development highlights the growing confidence of consumers in digital transactions and signals a broader move toward a cashless economy.

Across the country, more people are choosing digital payment methods over traditional cash. This includes the use of debit and credit cards, mobile banking applications, and QR-based payment systems. The increasing availability of these options has made transactions more convenient and accessible, encouraging users to adopt modern payment solutions in their daily lives.

Cashless Economy in Pakistan Gains Pace with Rising Digital Transactions

Data from the State Bank of Pakistan supports this shift. In a single quarter, digital retail transactions reached an impressive 3.1 billion, with a total value of Rs. 64 trillion. This shows not only the scale of digital adoption but also the trust consumers are placing in these systems. Among the key drivers of this growth is Raast, Pakistan’s instant payment system, which recorded 645.7 million transactions worth Rs18.5 trillion. Raast has played a vital role in making digital payments faster, more reliable, and widely accessible.

Another important factor contributing to this growth is the rising number of payment cards in circulation, which has reached 66.7 million. This increase reflects a change in consumer behavior, as more people now prefer to use cards for a variety of transactions. From shopping and dining to travel and online purchases, digital payments are becoming a regular part of everyday life.

Within this evolving financial landscape, Meezan Bank’s performance also highlights the growing role of Islamic banking institutions in promoting digital innovation. Traditionally known for their Shariah-compliant services, these banks are now investing heavily in technology to stay competitive. By offering modern digital solutions, they are not only meeting customer expectations but also contributing to the overall development of the financial sector.

The shift toward digital payments brings several economic benefits. One of the most important advantages is improved documentation of financial activities. Digital transactions create records that help increase transparency and reduce the informal use of cash. This, in turn, supports better economic planning and policy-making. Additionally, reduced reliance on cash lowers the risks and costs associated with handling physical money.

Digital payments also play a key role in promoting financial inclusion. By making banking services more accessible through mobile phones and online platforms, individuals in underserved or remote areas can now participate in the formal financial system. This also opens up new opportunities for saving, investing, and managing money more effectively.

With continued support from regulators and initiatives like Raast and merchant digitization, Pakistan’s transition toward a cashless economy is gaining strong momentum. Meezan Bank’s Rs45 billion monthly card spending milestone serves as a clear example of this progress. It reflects not only the changing preferences of consumers but also the growing strength of the country’s digital payments ecosystem, paving the way for a more connected and transparent financial future.