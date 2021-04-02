Casio launches its new Wear OS G-Shock Smartwatch

Casio has released the GSW-H1000, the first Wear OS smartwatch in its long-running G-Shock lineup. The watch will cost $699 in the United States and £599 in the United Kingdom, and it will come in red, blue, or black. The Casio GSW-H1000 is a fitness-focused tracker with shock and water resistance up to 200 meters. It’s designed for anything from surfing to snowboarding.

The watch has a 1.2-inch 360 x 360 dual-layer display that blends a monochrome always-on LCD display with a color LCD screen in terms of hardware.

The GSW-H1000 has a lot of the functionality you’d expect from a fitness smartwatch. Casio’s built-in app facilitates 15 workouts and 24 indoor exercise options, and the watch has an optical heart rate monitor. Besides that, it supports GPS and has an integrated compass, altitude sensor, accelerometer, and gyro meter. Wear OS means there’s Google Assistant and Google Fit support, and you can download from PlayStore.

With its bulky metal and urethane casing and titanium back cover, this watch is designed to last, regardless of the battery life. Its tough architecture offers shock resistance as well as a 20-bar water resistance rating, suggesting that it has been tested to withstand the equivalent water pressure at depths of 200 meters.

Casio and other rugged smartwatch makers could be in for a lot of action in the near future. However, on paper, the GSW-H1000 seems to be capable of handling the mission.