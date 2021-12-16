Caviar the Luxury Brand Reveals their Bulletproof iPhone 13 Series

Caviar, the luxury brand, is back with stunning designs for modern smartphones. This time, NPO TCIT, a company that specializes in armored vehicles, has made the iPhone 13 bulletproof with BR-2 class 2 armor. After releasing a modified version of the iPhone 12 for privacy-conscious users a year ago, Caviar showcases bulletproof iPhone 13 Series, The new Stealth 2.0 iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max phones are outfitted with a layer of BR-2 class 2 bulletproof armor that can withstand a gunshot.

The bulletproof body was designed by NPO TCIT, a company that specializes in combat helicopters and armored vehicles. The Stealth 2.0, like its predecessor, does not have any cameras (rear and front). The absence of a front-facing camera on the Stealth 2.0, on the other hand, is likely to render Face ID ineffective.

As a result, biometric authentication on the Stealth 2.0 iPhone is unlikely. The luxury brand demonstrated the new features, including bulletproof armor. Caviar, which is known for producing customized and luxury versions of smartphones, claims that removing the cameras allows users to use their phones in places where cameras are prohibited.

Caviar’s new Stealth 2.0 iPhone 13 series can withstand a pistol bullet and still function normally. Stealth 2.0 comes in two colors: black and titanium. For those who work in restricted areas and classified facilities, the Black version is completely black on both sides and lacks all cameras.

The Titanium version is made of high-impact titanium with a laser-engraved khaki pattern, as the name suggests. This one retains all four cameras, allowing you to take advantage of the phone’s cutting-edge imaging capabilities.

According to the company’s website, only 99 units of this improved version of the series, which was first introduced in 2020, will be manufactured. Buyers can choose between an iPhone 13 Pro and an iPhone 13 Pro Max with up to 1TB of storage capacity. The most affordable model of the new series will cost $6,370 (approximately Rs 1,133,860 lakh), while the top-of-the-line iPhone 13 Pro Max with 1TB storage will cost $7,980. (roughly Rs. 6.08 lakh).

