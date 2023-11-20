CBD Punjab unveils Grand Souq Lahore to Revolutionize local Business Landscape

Punjab Central Business District Development Authority (PCBDDA), also known as Central Business District Punjab (CBD Punjab), has announced the launch of Grand Souq Lahore (GSL), a pioneering initiative aimed at fostering local business growth.

GSL will be constructed at an expansive 68 kanal area at the Rescue 1122 Academy on LOS, Ferozepur Road, Lahore. The project aims to facilitate and empower the local business community. Drawing inspiration from international architectural marvels in Dubai and Turkey, GSL will be meticulously crafted to meet global standards.

To further ease business operations, CBD Punjab has introduced an accessible installment plan for interested stakeholders. GSL will boast a sophisticated infrastructure, including three floors with versatile retail spaces ranging from 350 sqft to 550 sqft and an underground parking.

While expressing his views about the project CEO CBD Punjab, Imran Amin, said, “The local business community and investors serve as the backbone of our economy. Grand Souq Lahore marks a significant milestone in empowering these entities and fostering economic growth.”

The strategic location of GSL ensures accessibility for visitors from key areas such as Ferozepur Road, Icchra, Samnabad, and Shadman. The project is poised to transform the business landscape, providing a platform for local businesses to thrive and cater to diverse consumer needs. Recognizing the immense potential of GSL, industry experts anticipate it to be a game-changer, elevating the local economy and setting new benchmarks in business development.

