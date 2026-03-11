The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has authorized the acquisition of majority shareholding in KRAVE Technologies Pte. Ltd. by Suol Innovations Limited, following a review under the Competition Act, 2010.

Suol Innovations Limited, incorporated in Cyprus and part of the global inDrive Group, acquired the shares pursuant to call option agreements executed with multiple shareholders. The transaction had been completed prior to obtaining the Commission’s approval and was therefore reviewed by the CCP under the ex-post facto merger authorization framework.

Suol Innovations is part of the inDrive Holding Inc, a USA-registered global technology platform offering ride-hailing, intercity transport, courier delivery, and related mobility services. The group operates in Pakistan through its subsidiary Sobo Tech (SMC-Private) Limited, providing on-demand mobility and courier services under the inDrive brand.

CCP Authorizes inDrive Group’s Acquisition of E-Commerce Platform KRAVE

The target company, KRAVE Technologies Pte. Ltd incorporated in Singapore, is the holding company of KRAVE Technologies (Private) Limited, which operates KRAVE Mart, an online grocery and essentials delivery platform in Pakistan. The platform offers a wide range of grocery and household products through an e-commerce delivery service currently operating in Karachi.

The CCP conducted a Phase-I competition assessment to evaluate the potential impact of the transaction on competition in Pakistan. For the purpose of the review, the relevant market was identified as the “E-commerce B2C delivery platform for grocery” in Karachi.

The Commission observed that the acquirer operates primarily in mobility and logistics services, while the target operates in online grocery e-commerce, and therefore the transaction constitutes a conglomerate merger between businesses operating in distinct sectors.

After reviewing the available information and market dynamics, the CCP concluded that the transaction does not involve horizontal or vertical overlap and is unlikely to create or strengthen a dominant position or substantially lessen competition in the relevant market.

See Also: IHC Clarifies PTA’s Role, Gives CCP Authority Over Anti-Competitive Practices in Telecom Industry

During the proceedings, the Commission noted that the transaction had been completed prior to obtaining the required pre-merger approval. The parties were directed to ensure strict compliance with the Competition Act and the Competition (Merger Control) Regulations, 2016, for future transactions.

The transaction may facilitate investment and operational efficiencies in Pakistan’s growing digital commerce and delivery ecosystem, potentially enhancing service quality, logistics integration, and consumer convenience.