CCP Imposes Strict Transparency Rules on PTCL-Telenor Merger

The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has imposed strict transparency rules on the PTCL-Telenor merger, directing Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) to make timely investments under its submitted business plan and ensure fair, non-discriminatory access to telecom infrastructure after acquiring 100% shareholding in Telenor Pakistan and Orion Towers from Telenor Pakistan BV.

In an additional note to the merger order (Case Ref: 1434/Merger-CCP/2024), the Commission emphasised stricter compliance with transparency measures, particularly on related party transactions and infrastructure access. The CCP clarified that the independent auditor required under condition 13.6(ii) must be a Chartered Accountant firm listed in category ‘A’ of the State Bank of Pakistan’s panel.

The Commission further mandated that the audit report should expressly confirm whether PTCL and the merged entity’s accounts reflect a true and fair view in line with CCP’s reporting framework, and whether related party transactions were conducted on an arm’s length basis without undue cost differences in goods or services.

Reaffirming PTCL’s commitment made during the proceedings, the CCP stressed that necessary investments must be executed in a timely manner to expand capacity, thereby guaranteeing open and fair competition in the telecom market.

This binding condition, attached to the merger approval, seeks to prevent anti-competitive practices and ensure that PTCL’s expanded infrastructure remains accessible to other market players on fair terms.

