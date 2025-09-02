CCP Recovers Rs. 50 Crore Fine from LDI Operators Including PTCL

The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has successfully recovered Rs. 50 crore in fines from long-distance international (LDI) operators over anti-competitive practices.

According to CCP officials, Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) has paid Rs. 46 crore of the penalty, while Link Dot Net has deposited Rs. 3.5 crore. These fines stem from a prior ruling by the Competition Tribunal, which had declared the International Clearing House (ICH) agreement illegal due to collusive practices among LDI operators.

The penalty was calculated at 2% of the revenue earned by the operators during the period in which the cartel operated. CCP officials noted that recovery from other operators is ongoing, and the commission remains committed to enforcing compliance across the telecom sector.

Dr. Kabir Sidhu, a senior CCP official, emphasized that business forums should not be used to manipulate pricing or engage in anti-competitive behavior. “Strict enforcement of competition laws will continue to protect consumers and ensure a fair market environment,” he said.

The CCP’s actions highlight the regulator’s ongoing efforts to maintain transparency and accountability within Pakistan’s telecommunications industry. Analysts note that such measures are crucial in a market where large operators can influence pricing and revenue-sharing agreements, potentially harming both smaller competitors and consumers.

The commission also reiterated that anti-competitive agreements and cartels are unacceptable and warned telecom operators that any future violations would result in severe penalties. The recovery of these fines is seen as a landmark enforcement action, reinforcing the CCP’s authority in regulating fair competition in the telecom sector.

