CCP Set to Grant Conditional Approval for PTCL Telenor Merger After Exhaustive 18-Month Probe

After nearly 18 months of intense scrutiny, the Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) is poised to issue conditional approval for Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited’s (PTCL) $400 million acquisition of Telenor Pakistan. The development follows PTCL’s Policy Board formally agreeing to the stringent terms and conditions laid down by the regulator, clearing the final hurdle in one of the most significant telecom mergers in Pakistan’s history.

PTCL Telenor Merger: A Protracted and Unprecedented Review

The CCP applied its most exhaustive merger review to date, deploying the Substantial Lessening of Competition (SLC) Test to assess whether the deal would distort market dynamics. The probe spanned multiple sub-markets, including cellular mobile services, long-distance and international (LDI) traffic, fixed-line, leased lines, and wholesale IP bandwidth.

Between September 2024 and August 2025, the regulator convened at least five open hearings and several confidential sessions with PTCL, Telenor, and other stakeholders. The process was delayed multiple times due to incomplete disclosures, technical complexities, and repeated requests for clarifications. At one stage in February 2025, a stakeholder even argued that the CCP had become functus officio, a claim firmly dismissed by the Commission, which defended its mandate to pursue a complete and transparent review in the public interest.

Officials disclosed that the Commission came under intense pressure from corporate actors and external stakeholders to expedite the decision. However, CCP Chairman Dr. Kabir Sidhu resisted these attempts, underscoring institutional independence by refusing to move forward without comprehensive answers from the parties.

Lessons From Global Precedents

The PTCL–Telenor review reflects international trends, where telecom consolidations typically undergo prolonged scrutiny. The Vodafone/Three UK merger worth €17.5 billion took almost 23 months for clearance, while the Sprint/T-Mobile deal in the United States required 22 months of regulatory assessment. By comparison, CCP’s 18-month review sits well within global timelines, illustrating the complexity of mergers that alter competitive balance in national telecom markets.

Conditions to Curb Market Dominance

Officials believe the merger will create a new, highly concentrated operator by combining PTCL’s Ufone with Telenor Pakistan, potentially raising concerns of market dominance. The CCP has therefore crafted a conditional approval framework that imposes safeguards on pricing, interconnection, infrastructure sharing, and non-discriminatory treatment of rivals.

If enforced effectively, these measures are expected to protect smaller competitors, preserve consumer choice, and prevent anti-competitive practices. At the same time, the merger could generate tangible benefits: reducing infrastructure duplication, unlocking operational efficiencies, and improving service quality through cost synergies.

A Test of CCP’s Independence

The PTCL Telenor merger case has become a litmus test for CCP’s credibility as a competition watchdog. In an earlier report presented before a Senate committee, the Commission warned that PTCL had a track record of “collusive practices, abuse of dominant position, and challenging regulatory oversight”, which made the merger especially sensitive. The exhaustive scrutiny and stringent conditions now attached to the approval suggest that the regulator is determined not to allow history to repeat itself.

PTCL Telenor Merger: What This Means for Pakistan’s Telecom Future

If the merger proceeds under CCP’s conditional framework, Pakistan’s telecom market will shrink from four to three major operators, potentially reshaping competitive dynamics for years to come. Consumers could benefit from more efficient services, but risks of higher tariffs and reduced competition will remain unless the safeguards are actively monitored and enforced.

Ultimately, the CCP’s decision strikes a delicate balance, allowing consolidation in a capital-intensive industry while setting boundaries to protect consumer welfare and fair competition. How effectively those boundaries are enforced will decide whether this merger strengthens or weakens Pakistan’s digital future.

Potential Risks Potential Benefits Market Dominance – The merged entity could control a large share of mobile subscribers, risking reduced competition. Cost Synergies – Shared infrastructure could lower operational costs and reduce duplication. Higher Tariffs – With fewer operators, consumers may face price hikes if safeguards are not enforced. Better Service Quality – Integration may improve network coverage, reliability, and speed. Regulatory Challenges – PTCL’s history of resisting regulatory oversight raises concerns about compliance. Global Investment Confidence – A successful merger may signal Pakistan’s telecom sector as stable for foreign investors. Reduced Consumer Choice – Shrinking from four to three major players limits alternatives for users. Stronger Digital Ecosystem – Consolidation could accelerate 5G rollout and new digital services. Fair Competition Risks – Smaller operators may struggle against the new entity unless protections hold. Infrastructure Efficiency – Shared resources could speed up network expansion, especially in underserved areas.