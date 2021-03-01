CCPO LHR announces the security for a citizen withdrawing 500,000 or more

The CCPO Lahore has announced to provide security to all citizens withdrawing money from banks, with a minimum amount of Rs. 500,000. The decision to provide security was made in light of the growing number of cash-snatching incidents in the city.

Citizens who want to withdraw an amount of Rs.500,000 or more from a bank must first go to a nearest police station and notify the officers there, according to the details. The local police department has been given specific instructions to assist such citizens and provide them with a security guard to escort them through out process.

People have reported being looted just after withdrawing cash from banks, and as a result of the increase in these incidents, the police have agreed to protect all citizens by providing protection.

لاہور پولیس شہریوں کی جان و مال کے تحفظ میں ایک قدم اور آگے

پانچ لاکھ سے زائد رقم کی ٹرانزیکشن پر شہریوں کو مکمل سیکورٹی فراہم کی جائے گی.

سی سی پی او لاہور غلام محمود ڈوگر pic.twitter.com/4KvnXDselv — LahorePoliceOfficial (@Lahorepoliceops) March 1, 2021

In other news, the CCPO Lahore has also launched the Ababeel Squad, which was formed to reduce crime and improve law and order in the city’s most congested areas. The squad has been given the task with acting promptly and reaching crime-affected areas on a group of 20 motorcycles as a support unit for effective patrolling.