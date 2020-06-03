Central Development Working Party (CDWP) meeting on Wednesday chaired by Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan. CDWP approved 07 projects worth Rs.24 billion and recommended 01 project worth Rs. 11.35 billion to ECNEC for consideration.

Secretary Planning Zafar Hasan, senior officials from Planning Commission and federal ministries/divisions also participated in the meeting while representatives from provincial governments participated through video conference. Projects related to Energy, Environment, Governance and ICT were presented in the meeting.

CDWP Approved 07 Projects worth Rs. 24 Billion to ECNEC

Three projects related to Energy presented in the meeting. First project titled “Additional Sources of Supply to Jaranwala Road Grid station” worth Rs. 5787.32 million , second project namely “30.4 MW Jagran-1 Hydropower project, District Neelum , AJK” worth Rs. 4306.875 million and third project titled “Strengthening, Up-gradation and ISO certification of Karachi Laboratories Complex at HDIP Operations Officer, Karachi” worth Rs 440.812 million were approved in CDWP meeting.

A project related to Environment titled “Installation of Weather Surveillance Radar at sukkar in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan” worth Rs. 2522 million was approved in the meeting.

A project related to Governance namely “Pakistan Single Window” worth Rs 11074.16were was referred to ECNEC. The main objective of the project is to facilitate trade, simplification and integration of regulatory authority’s process/system for reducing barriers of cross border trade related activities without compromising required control.

A projects related to ICT were presented in the meeting titled “Blended Virtual Education Project for Knowledge Economy” worth Rs. 5990.26 million was approved by CDWP.

One project presented by Ministry of KA & GB namely “Rehabilitation of Affected Population Residing along LoC Phase-1” worth Rs. 3614.980 million approved by CDWP. Another project presented by Ministry of Climate Change titled “Capacity Building on water Quality Monitoring SDG 6” worth Rs. 1275.913 million was also approved in the meeting.