CDWP Approved Rs 7426 Million IT Project to Boost Pakistan’s Tech Industry

The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) has approved a major project in the IT sector. The project, called “Revamping IT Industry Landscape (New)”, is worth Rs 7426 million.

This project focuses on three main areas: skill development, ecosystem improvement, and branding. It aims to train 20,950 professionals in leadership, technical, and business skills. The goal is to build a stronger IT workforce. The project also plans to improve the business environment by reforming regulations and easing access to finance. A dedicated marketing strategy will promote Pakistan as a top destination for tech investment and boost IT exports.

The CDWP meeting was chaired by Federal Minister Ahsan Iqbal and lasted more than six hours. In total, ten development projects were reviewed.

Out of these, five projects worth Rs. 15.9 billion were approved by the CDWP. Another five large projects valued at Rs. 127.1 billion were sent to the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) for final approval.

The meeting was attended by senior officials. These included the Secretary of Planning, the Chief Economist, the Vice Chancellor of PIDE, federal secretaries, provincial planning heads, and representatives from key ministries.

The agenda covered several sectors. These included Education, Environment, Governance, Higher Education, IT, Physical Planning, Housing, Special Areas (AJK & GB), and Transport & Communications.

While chairing the meeting, Ahsan Iqbal reaffirmed the government’s commitment to development. He said the government remains focused on growth despite challenges. He also stressed that only meaningful projects should be part of the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP). These should improve institutions and align with URAAN Pakistan goals.

He also directed the Planning Ministry to develop a system for updating construction costs. He asked sponsoring departments to thoroughly review projects to avoid inflated budgets. Furthermore, he advised HEC and the Punjab Government to jointly plan laptop procurement. This could lead to setting up a laptop manufacturing plant in Pakistan.

Several other projects were discussed:

Education & Training:

“Construction of Academic Blocks of National University of Pakistan, Islamabad (New)”, worth Rs. 1597.428 million, was approved.

Environment:

“Formulation of National Urban Strategy and Climate Guidelines”, worth Rs. 106.401 million, funded by UN Habitat, was approved.

Governance:

The revised “Investment Projects Financing (IPF)” under the Pakistan Raises Revenue Project, worth Rs. 40,758.086 million, was referred to ECNEC. The project aims to modernize FBR through new IT systems, cloud services, and better infrastructure. It will also improve tax systems, data tools, and remote enforcement capabilities.

Higher Education:

“CM Punjab Laptop Program (Revised)” , worth Rs. 27,000 million , was sent to ECNEC. This non-PSDP project will distribute laptops to about 112,000 students in Punjab. It targets BS, MS, MBBS, and Engineering students. The goal is to empower youth, reduce digital gaps, and boost skills.

"IT Industrial Innovation and Research Center, Islamia College University, Peshawar (Revised)", worth Rs. 2454.531 million, was approved.

Physical Planning & Housing:

“Reconstruction of Schools in Sindh Affected by 2022 Floods (Revised)”, worth Rs. 12,337.138 million, was referred to ECNEC. The focus is on rebuilding fully damaged schools, especially for girls and in high-need areas.

Special Areas (AJK & GB):

“Establishment of Two Medical Colleges in Muzaffarabad (Revised)”, worth Rs. 4337.733 million, was approved.

Transport & Communications:

“Extension/Construction of Sindh Coastal Highway Phase II (36 km) (Revised)” , worth Rs. 37,718 million , was referred to ECNEC. The road will help reclaim 48,500 acres of land from sea water.

"Dualization of Tando Allahyar – Tando Adam Road (31.40 km) (Revised)", worth Rs. 9284.584 million, was also referred to ECNEC. The project includes road widening, safety features, drainage systems, and solar lighting.

