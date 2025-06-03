Eid is a time of happiness, celebration, and sharing joy with loved ones. JazzCash is making this Eid even more special by giving you a chance to win a grand cash prize. By simply maintaining a balance in your JazzCash account, you could be one of 30 lucky winners to receive Rs 250,000 each! Now celebrate with Jazzcash and get a chance to win a big amount.

Participating is easy. All you need to do is maintain an average account balance of Rs. 10,000 or more in your JazzCash wallet from 1st April to 30th April. If you meet this requirement, you’ll be automatically entered into a lucky draw. And if you’re one of the selected winners, the prize money will be directly credited to your JazzCash account.

Celebrate Eid with JazzCash – Win Up to Rs. 250,000 – Here’s How

This exciting campaign is JazzCash’s way of giving back to its users. Whether you’re using JazzCash for sending money, paying bills, mobile top-ups, or online shopping, you now have one more reason to keep your balance active. It’s not just about spending this Eid—it’s also about saving and winning big!

Here’s how it works:

Keep Rs. 10,000 or more as an average balance in your JazzCash account during the campaign period.

Make sure your account is active and regularly used.

30 winners will be selected through a lucky draw conducted by JazzCash.

Each winner will receive Rs. 250,000 in their JazzCash account.

Winners will be announced on JazzCash’s official social media pages.

The cash prizes will be transferred within 15 working days after the campaign ends.

Remember, only users who maintain the required average balance will qualify. JazzCash also reserves the right to modify or end the campaign at any time without prior notice, so it’s important to participate while the offer is still live.

This Eid, JazzCash is turning ordinary savings into extraordinary rewards. You could be celebrating with a massive cash prize that makes this Eid truly unforgettable.

So, don’t wait! Download the JazzCash app, keep your balance above Rs. 10,000, and stay tuned to their social media for winner announcements. With JazzCash, Eid isn’t just a celebration, it’s a chance to win big and start something exciting!

Note: JazzCash also launched the same campaign at Eid al-Fitr. However, the company has not announced the winners yet. If it is the same campaign, then the entries have been made, and you do not need to keep Rs. 10000 in your account. It may be possible that the company launched that campaign again and will announce the winner together. But according to the terms and conditions, the month for the entries is April. We have asked about it from JAzzCash, we will let you know once we get the reply.

